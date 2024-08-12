dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The stock traded as high as C$8.50 and last traded at C$8.34, with a volume of 40778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$8.29.

DNTL has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on dentalcorp from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.36.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.41, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring and partnering with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

