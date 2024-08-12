Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Evotec from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Evotec stock opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Evotec has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evotec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

