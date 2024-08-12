Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target to $20.00

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.24. 7,791,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,163,954. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. PENN Entertainment has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $27.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.11.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PENN Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In related news, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Flight Deck Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 892,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,220,000 after buying an additional 518,995 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 213,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 103,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,729,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,273,000 after acquiring an additional 97,945 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.