dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $587.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99933493 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,185.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

