DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Price Target Cut to $34.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DOCN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.40.

DigitalOcean Stock Up 11.9 %

DigitalOcean stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,162,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,406. DigitalOcean has a 52-week low of $19.39 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.81.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $195,541.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,180.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

