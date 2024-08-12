Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.63 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 154.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.10 or 0.00008736 BTC on exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion and approximately $102,646.33 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Dignity Gold has traded 73.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.00325588 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $364,509.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

