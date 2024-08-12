Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 192,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after buying an additional 37,312 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,541,000. Finally, Helen Stephens Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 330,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 65,037 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.75. 145,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,549. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

