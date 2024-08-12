Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Trading Up 4%

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.83. Approximately 507,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 2,401,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $637.86 million, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.57.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

