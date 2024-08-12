Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DFS. Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.33.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $126.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $147.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.74 and its 200 day moving average is $124.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 135.1% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 2,633,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,968,000 after purchasing an additional 251,909 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

