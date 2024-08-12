Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stake Increased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

DLTR stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.66. The company had a trading volume of 579,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,303. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.78 and a 200 day moving average of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

