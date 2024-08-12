Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.32

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$6.32 and last traded at C$6.64, with a volume of 100768 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBM shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.75 to C$9.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.63.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of C$571.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.56.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$602.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$665.05 million. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.744877 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

Insider Transactions at Doman Building Materials Group

In other news, Director Amar Doman purchased 73,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$524,415.15. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 143,500 shares of company stock worth $1,030,887. Insiders own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Doman Building Materials Group

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.