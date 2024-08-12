Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.46. 481,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,619,091. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

