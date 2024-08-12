Dora Factory (new) 1-Day Volume Reaches $388,293.11 (DORA)

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Dora Factory (new) token can now be bought for about $0.0724 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dora Factory (new) has a total market cap of $38.91 million and $388,293.11 worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded up 20.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dora Factory (new)

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.06964799 USD and is down -8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $368,443.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

