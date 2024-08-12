DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ) Short Interest Update

DT Cloud Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DYCQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DT Cloud Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYCQ traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 20,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.20. DT Cloud Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Get DT Cloud Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of DT Cloud Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DT Cloud Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in DT Cloud Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,865,000.

DT Cloud Acquisition Company Profile

DT Cloud Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Cloud Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.