Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.41

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 1042366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NAPA shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Duckhorn Portfolio

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $948.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Duckhorn Portfolio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAPA. CWM LLC boosted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.