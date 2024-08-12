Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) PT Raised to $113.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.69.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

DUK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,854. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duke Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.