DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DURECT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

DURECT Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.18. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.38.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 328.25% and a negative net margin of 279.77%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DURECT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DURECT by 41.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,550 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 256,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 380,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in DURECT during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

