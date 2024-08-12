Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.82.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

Dutch Bros Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BROS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 1,023,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,665,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.01 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $324.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.39 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $12,310,442.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at $32,124,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 334,069 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $12,310,442.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 871,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,124,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 16,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $592,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 634,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,856,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,146,574 shares of company stock worth $41,829,740 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.