e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $258.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 61.66% from the company’s previous close.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.64.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF stock traded down $27.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.83. 7,408,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,412. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $321.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 732.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 273.7% in the second quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 47.0% in the second quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

