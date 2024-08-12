e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $207.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $149.15 and last traded at $150.25. Approximately 1,505,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,624,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.83.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.
