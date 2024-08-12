e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 6.6% on Analyst Downgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $224.00 to $207.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. e.l.f. Beauty traded as low as $149.15 and last traded at $150.25. Approximately 1,505,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,624,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.83.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.43.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ELF

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,538,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 6.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.63. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Get Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.