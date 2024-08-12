Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $1,125.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LLY. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.53.

LLY traded up $46.37 on Friday, hitting $891.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,587,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $516.57 and a 52-week high of $966.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $871.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $795.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

