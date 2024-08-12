ELIS Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, ELIS has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $6.00 million and $35,006.18 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010863 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,626.79 or 0.98482323 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012223 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02998385 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $10.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.