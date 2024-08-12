Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Emera from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

EMA opened at C$49.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. Emera has a 12 month low of C$43.67 and a 12 month high of C$52.39.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.0053635 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

