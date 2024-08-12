Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Lowered to $128.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $128.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EMR. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.89.

NYSE:EMR traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.88. The company had a trading volume of 335,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $119.53. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 48,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 821.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 86,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after buying an additional 76,868 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,358,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

