Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Down to $3.08

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.08, but opened at $2.63. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 2,246,485 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXK. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $649.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.50 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $58.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 22,950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Articles

