Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Releases Earnings Results

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter.

Shares of Entera Bio stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 44,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,617. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Entera Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The firm has a market cap of $55.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Monday.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered peptide and protein therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of stress fractures.

