EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $225.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

Shares of EPAM stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $189.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,883. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.59. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $169.43 and a one year high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 167.1% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 33.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,466,000 after buying an additional 85,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

