ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.01.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of ESS Tech to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of GWH stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $2.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ESS Tech by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,263,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 212,070 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

