European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) Insider Kate Cornish Bowden Purchases 10,000 Shares

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) insider Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £8,500 ($10,862.62).

Kate Cornish Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Kate Cornish Bowden acquired 30,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.15) per share, with a total value of £27,000 ($34,504.79).

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

European Assets Trust stock traded down GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 84.60 ($1.08). 417,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,146. The stock has a market cap of £304.62 million, a P/E ratio of 849.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.20. European Assets Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a 52-week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.18). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.41 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 87.02.

European Assets Trust Announces Dividend

European Assets Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

