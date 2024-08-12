Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JMP Securities

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.64.

NYSE:EVH traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. 898,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $647.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the first quarter worth $5,760,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 126.5% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 565,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 315,875 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 86.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 99,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 717,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 75,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,759,000.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

