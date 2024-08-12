Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) CFO Sells $3,398,750.00 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXELGet Free Report) CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXEL opened at $26.97 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $27.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

