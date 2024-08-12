Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Gap Down to $5.05

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.05, but opened at $4.93. Exscientia shares last traded at $4.75, with a volume of 354,401 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXAI. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exscientia in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Exscientia from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $577.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exscientia plc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Exscientia by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Exscientia by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

