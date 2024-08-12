Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised Extreme Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.27.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.21). Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 37.36% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $256.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Extreme Networks by 4,924.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

