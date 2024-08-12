Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Udine Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 57,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. Sapient Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 286.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 186,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 137,914 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $118.48. 7,006,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,330,508. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.93. The firm has a market cap of $467.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.