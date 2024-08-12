FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE FDS traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $401.38. 20,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $437.09.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 23.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.42, for a total transaction of $452,839.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,324.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.