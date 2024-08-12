FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $432.27.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $5.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $397.10. 131,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $391.84 and a 12-month high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 254,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 368,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,919,000 after buying an additional 20,787 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,833,000. Finally, Bell Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,756,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

