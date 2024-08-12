Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,661 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ferguson by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ferguson by 807.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.33. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $147.62 and a 52 week high of $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.54%.

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ferguson from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

