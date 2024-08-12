Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target Lowered to C$7.50 at TD Securities

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FSZ. National Bankshares lowered Fiera Capital from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.89.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FSZ

Fiera Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

About Fiera Capital

Shares of TSE:FSZ opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.32 and a 1 year high of C$9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$659.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.60.

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.