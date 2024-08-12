Filecoin One Day Volume Hits $88.18 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00006029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Filecoin has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $88.18 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,057,507 coins and its circulating supply is 577,200,453 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

