First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after buying an additional 16,759 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTDS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.56. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $40.13 and a 52 week high of $51.54.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2666 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

