First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $59.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.74. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $59.95.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

