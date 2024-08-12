First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by GSG Advisors LLC

GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. GSG Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,269,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 252,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,972,000 after purchasing an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 524,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,963,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,348,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.58. The stock had a trading volume of 124,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,691. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.24. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

