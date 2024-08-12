First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) is HFG Advisors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

HFG Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers comprises about 4.9% of HFG Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HFG Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 104.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,354 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 203.0% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 19.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 79,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after buying an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 713,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,851. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.41. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $59.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2616 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

