Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Five9 from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five9 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.82.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $11.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.22. 13,572,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,451. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $28.75 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $438,808.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,385 shares of company stock worth $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

