Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This is an increase from Flagship Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.05.
Flagship Investments Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68.
About Flagship Investments
