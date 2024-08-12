ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Sells 185 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.8% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $513,016,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after acquiring an additional 971,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,096. The company has a market capitalization of $345.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $353.18.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.00.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

