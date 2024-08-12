FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) PT Raised to $35.00 at Macquarie

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Macquarie from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FOXA. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

FOX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.74. FOX has a 12-month low of $28.28 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.19%. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of FOX by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

