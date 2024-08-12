Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Sapient Capital LLC

Sapient Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FNV. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,523 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of FNV traded up $2.83 on Monday, reaching $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 254,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,388. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $146.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -48.64, a PEG ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average of $118.48.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.