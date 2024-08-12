FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.47. 8,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,550. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a market cap of $64.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

