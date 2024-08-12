FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,715 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December comprises 1.0% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDEC. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $709,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $684,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.4 %

FDEC traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $42.30. 29,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a market capitalization of $881.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.